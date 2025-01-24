ukenru
02:39 PM • 100330 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101701 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109670 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112390 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133671 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104176 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136859 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113469 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

02:39 PM • 100338 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133679 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136863 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 168279 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 157954 views
03:20 PM • 32906 views
02:48 PM • 45969 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 116235 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121321 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140769 views
Tesla launches updated Model Y with new features for $59,990

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24782 views

Tesla has announced the start of deliveries of the updated Model Y Juniper in the US, Canada, and Europe starting in March. The car has a new design, an 8-inch screen for rear passengers and an improved autopilot system.

Tesla will start deliveries of the updated Model Y SUV in the United States in March, according to new information from the company. The starting price of the Model Y Juniper is $59,990.

Reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

After the launch of the updated Model Y in China and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Tesla began accepting orders in the Americas (USA, Canada, Mexico, and Chile) and Europe.

In the United States, Juniper's Y model starts at $59,990, not including the $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles.

For reference

The updated version of Tesla's best-selling car has new headlights and taillights, an updated interior with an 8-inch touchscreen in the back seat, acoustic glass treatment, a new audio system with more speakers and a reconfigured suspension. The Model Y has a new front-facing camera, the media review notes, which Tesla says adds "improved visibility for autopilot and intelligent calling capabilities.

Image

CEO Elon Musk posted a video on Tesla's official X platform account on Thursday evening, showing off the new Model Y.

Kia recalls more than 22 thousand electric cars due to a problem with seat fasteners02.01.25, 12:36 • 26636 views

Despite the release of the Y, Tesla's sales are still falling.

There are other issues affecting Tesla's brand reputation among customers - the company recently reported its first drop in sales compared to last year, which "may not be enough to solve with the new lighting system," the review says.

Tesla is also looking to revive its core automotive business, which is facing increasing competition around the world. The company's management plans to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results next Wednesday after the markets close.

Tesla Cybertruck explosion near Trump International Hotel: Suspect may have used ChatGPT to plan the bombing08.01.25, 10:37 • 21349 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

