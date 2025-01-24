Tesla launches updated Model Y with new features for $59,990

Tesla will start deliveries of the updated Model Y SUV in the United States in March, according to new information from the company. The starting price of the Model Y Juniper is $59,990.

After the launch of the updated Model Y in China and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Tesla began accepting orders in the Americas (USA, Canada, Mexico, and Chile) and Europe.

In the United States, Juniper's Y model starts at $59,990, not including the $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles.

The updated version of Tesla's best-selling car has new headlights and taillights, an updated interior with an 8-inch touchscreen in the back seat, acoustic glass treatment, a new audio system with more speakers and a reconfigured suspension. The Model Y has a new front-facing camera, the media review notes, which Tesla says adds "improved visibility for autopilot and intelligent calling capabilities.

CEO Elon Musk posted a video on Tesla's official X platform account on Thursday evening, showing off the new Model Y.

Despite the release of the Y, Tesla's sales are still falling.

There are other issues affecting Tesla's brand reputation among customers - the company recently reported its first drop in sales compared to last year, which "may not be enough to solve with the new lighting system," the review says.

Tesla is also looking to revive its core automotive business, which is facing increasing competition around the world. The company's management plans to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results next Wednesday after the markets close.

