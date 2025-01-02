Kia recalls more than 22 thousand electric cars due to a problem with seat fasteners

Kia is recalling more than 22,000 EV9 electric vehicles in the United States due to a seat mounting defect, UNN reports with reference to Mashable.

Kia will recall 22,883 Kia EV9 electric vehicles for the 2024-25 model year.

The company says that some of these vehicles are missing the bolts that secure the second and third row seats, and therefore "may not restrain the occupant properly in certain collisions, increasing the risk of injury." The Kia EV9, set to launch in 2023, is the manufacturer's first three-row electric SUV.

Kia reports that no injuries, accidents, fatalities, or fires have been caused by the missing bolts, which are the result of a worker's error at the assembly plant in South Korea. However, Kia notes that customers may hear their seats rattle or notice that the EV9's seats are loose.

