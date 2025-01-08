Tesla Cybertruck explosion near Trump International Hotel: Suspect may have used ChatGPT to plan the bombing

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas used the popular chatbot ChatGPT to plan the explosion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the driver who blew up a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve used the popular chatbot ChatGPT to plan the explosion. With the help of artificial intelligence, the suspect tried to determine how much explosive was needed to cause the explosion.

The Las Vegas Police Department said that the car explosion was the first incident in the United States where ChatGPT was used to create an explosive device.

Critics of artificial intelligence warn that it can be used for harmful purposes, and the Las Vegas attack may reinforce this criticism.

“Of particular note is that in this case, we also have clear evidence that the suspect used ChatGPT artificial intelligence to help plan his attack,” the department said.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, said that the company aims to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence tools and that its models are designed to discourage malicious instructions.

“In this case, ChatGPT responded with information that is already publicly available on the Internet and warned of harmful or illegal activity,” the company said.

Recall

In Las Vegas, a truck fire broke out near the Trump International Beach Resort hotel Tesla Cybertruck.

Investigators have determined that the January 1 explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas was an act of suicide. The driver was likely a 37-year-old special forces soldier Matthew Leavensberger, who shot himself before the explosion.

Elon Musk may sue the media over reports that a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near a hotel in Las Vegas. Investigators found that the incident was an act of suicide by a military man, not a vehicle malfunction.