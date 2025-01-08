Sibiga discusses strengthening air defense with Finnish Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and jointly countering hybrid threats from Russia.

For example, on Wednesday, January 8, Sibiga welcomed the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen, to Kyiv.

The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and joint counteraction to hybrid threats from Russia - The Foreign Ministry informs.

The diplomats also held talks on the priorities of the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship in 2025, as well as on the bilateral agenda of Ukrainian-Finnish cooperation.

Sibiga expressed his gratitude to the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship for identifying support for Ukraine and countering Russian aggression as its priorities for 2025.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the OSCE will strengthen its work in documenting Russian crimes, maintain its focus on the deportation of children, the holding of civilian hostages, and the fate of three OSCE staff members who are in Russian captivity - Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov and Dmytro Shabanov - The Foreign Ministry informs.

Sibiga drew special attention to the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers and called on the OSCE to assess these systematic violations of the Geneva Conventions.

We will use every international platform to draw attention to the torture, executions and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. We will continue to demand access to them for international monitors and doctors, and their release in general. We remember every Ukrainian in Russian prisons - he emphasized.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the OSCE should continue to be a platform for holding Russia accountable for its ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine and hybrid war against Europe.

“Not only the 'shadow' fleet, but also Russia's true intentions must be brought out of the shadows,” the minister emphasized.

