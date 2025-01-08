Sibiga discusses strengthening air defense with Finnish Foreign Minister

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54440 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148759 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128169 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135732 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134467 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171883 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110807 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104484 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131370 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130210 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41184 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100379 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102616 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148743 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164636 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181550 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130221 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131381 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143114 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134712 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151882 views
Actual
Sibiga discusses strengthening air defense with Finnish Foreign Minister

Sibiga discusses strengthening air defense with Finnish Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24424 views

Minister Sibiga met with Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen to discuss strengthening air defense and countering Russia's hybrid threats. The parties agreed on the priorities of Finland's OSCE Chairmanship for 2025.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and jointly countering hybrid threats from Russia.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

For example, on Wednesday, January 8, Sibiga welcomed the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen, to Kyiv.

The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and joint counteraction to hybrid threats from Russia

- The Foreign Ministry informs. 

The diplomats also held talks on the priorities of the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship in 2025, as well as on the bilateral agenda of Ukrainian-Finnish cooperation.

Sibiga expressed his gratitude to the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship for identifying support for Ukraine and countering Russian aggression as its priorities for 2025.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the OSCE will strengthen its work in documenting Russian crimes, maintain its focus on the deportation of children, the holding of civilian hostages, and the fate of three OSCE staff members who are in Russian captivity - Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov and Dmytro Shabanov

- The Foreign Ministry informs. 

Sibiga drew special attention to the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers and called on the OSCE to assess these systematic violations of the Geneva Conventions.

We will use every international platform to draw attention to the torture, executions and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. We will continue to demand access to them for international monitors and doctors, and their release in general. We remember every Ukrainian in Russian prisons

- he emphasized.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the OSCE should continue to be a platform for holding Russia accountable for its ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine and hybrid war against Europe.

“Not only the 'shadow' fleet, but also Russia's true intentions must be brought out of the shadows,” the minister emphasized.  

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Finnish President13.12.24, 19:54 • 27611 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
finlandFinland
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising