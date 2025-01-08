Killed with a foot in front of a child: animal rights activists tell all the details about the capital's animal killer

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 48218 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146847 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127046 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134690 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170824 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110600 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163860 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130261 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128985 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 34530 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 96434 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101708 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170826 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163860 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191623 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180855 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128985 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130261 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142783 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134414 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151608 views
Killed with a foot in front of a child: animal rights activists tell all the details about the capital's animal killer

Killed with a foot in front of a child: animal rights activists tell all the details about the capital's animal killer

 • 33547 views

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a man lured an 8-month-old dog into an apartment, where he abused it and then threw it out of the window. The suspect, who had previously killed animals, is currently in custody.

On January 6, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a man under the influence of drugs lured an 8-month-old dog into his apartment. He abused the animal, then threw it from the fifth floor and kicked it in front of the child. This is stated on the Instagrampage of the animal protection charity "Plushka", reports UNN

The incident took place at 52 Almatyska Street, and the killer was Oleksandr Maksymenko, who, according to his wife, had repeatedly killed animals.

Details

The man first lured the dog, named Milka, into his apartment, where he allegedly abused the animal. At 8 a.m., he threw the dog from the fifth floor, then went downstairs and kicked it while holding a child.

Milka died of numerous injuries, including a ruptured liver and fractures. All this was recorded by a surveillance camera in the entrance. The video cannot be published due to its brutality.

The dog was taken care of by volunteer Natalia Chornovil, who repeatedly fed it and looked for a family for the animal.

The police have already opened criminal proceedings on the fact of cruelty to animals. The suspect is currently in custody. Given that this is not the first time he has killed an animal, society demands a fair punishment for Maksymenko, including imprisonment without probation.

What did the police report earlier?

Police received a call about a family conflict in the Dniprovskyi district. At the scene, it turned out that a 31-year-old local resident with a previous conviction had quarreled with his partner and decided to take out his anger on a defenseless animal. For this act, he faces up to 8 years in prison.

Yulia Havryliuk

Crimes and emergencies
instagramInstagram
kyivKyiv

