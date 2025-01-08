Killed with a foot in front of a child: animal rights activists tell all the details about the capital's animal killer

On January 6, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a man under the influence of drugs lured an 8-month-old dog into his apartment. He abused the animal, then threw it from the fifth floor and kicked it in front of the child. This is stated on the Instagrampage of the animal protection charity "Plushka", reports UNN.

The incident took place at 52 Almatyska Street, and the killer was Oleksandr Maksymenko, who, according to his wife, had repeatedly killed animals.

Details

The man first lured the dog, named Milka, into his apartment, where he allegedly abused the animal. At 8 a.m., he threw the dog from the fifth floor, then went downstairs and kicked it while holding a child.

Milka died of numerous injuries, including a ruptured liver and fractures. All this was recorded by a surveillance camera in the entrance. The video cannot be published due to its brutality.

The dog was taken care of by volunteer Natalia Chornovil, who repeatedly fed it and looked for a family for the animal.

The police have already opened criminal proceedings on the fact of cruelty to animals. The suspect is currently in custody. Given that this is not the first time he has killed an animal, society demands a fair punishment for Maksymenko, including imprisonment without probation.

What did the police report earlier?

Police received a call about a family conflict in the Dniprovskyi district. At the scene, it turned out that a 31-year-old local resident with a previous conviction had quarreled with his partner and decided to take out his anger on a defenseless animal. For this act, he faces up to 8 years in prison.