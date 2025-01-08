Fire at the oil depot in Engels: two dead and emergency mode
Kyiv • UNN
In Engels, Russia, a fire at the Kombinat Kristall oil depot has been raging for almost a day after a drone attack. Two rescuers were killed and one was injured in the emergency.
Due to a fire at an enterprise in the Russian city of Engels, a state of emergency is introduced in the city. The fire after the drone attack has not subsided for almost a day, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.
The state of emergency was declared by the governor of Saratov region, Roman Busargin. Emergencies Ministry employees are working at the scene and literally risking their lives to fight the fire - two rescuers were killed, one was injured and hospitalized.
According to Busargin, specialists from Rospotrebnadzor have been taking air samples in the city throughout the day. No excess of pollutants has been recorded.
Explosions are heard again at the oil depot in Engels, which came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces - RosUnion08.01.25, 17:38 • 31024 views
Add
Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff confirms attack on Kombinat Kristal oil depot.