Fire at the oil depot in Engels: two dead and emergency mode

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45041 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146074 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126609 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134280 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163557 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129794 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128477 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31425 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93617 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170378 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163557 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180561 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129795 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142670 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134311 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151510 views
Fire at the oil depot in Engels: two dead and emergency mode

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30854 views

In Engels, Russia, a fire at the Kombinat Kristall oil depot has been raging for almost a day after a drone attack. Two rescuers were killed and one was injured in the emergency.

Due to a fire at an enterprise in the Russian city of Engels, a state of emergency is introduced in the city. The fire after the drone attack has not subsided for almost a day, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

The state of emergency was declared by the governor of Saratov region, Roman Busargin. Emergencies Ministry employees are working at the scene and literally risking their lives to fight the fire - two rescuers were killed, one was injured and hospitalized.

According to Busargin, specialists from Rospotrebnadzor have been taking air samples in the city throughout the day. No excess of pollutants has been recorded.

Explosions are heard again at the oil depot in Engels, which came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces - RosUnion08.01.25, 17:38 • 31024 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff confirms attack on Kombinat Kristal oil depot.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

