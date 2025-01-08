Fire at the oil depot in Engels: two dead and emergency mode

Due to a fire at an enterprise in the Russian city of Engels, a state of emergency is introduced in the city. The fire after the drone attack has not subsided for almost a day, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

The state of emergency was declared by the governor of Saratov region, Roman Busargin. Emergencies Ministry employees are working at the scene and literally risking their lives to fight the fire - two rescuers were killed, one was injured and hospitalized.

According to Busargin, specialists from Rospotrebnadzor have been taking air samples in the city throughout the day. No excess of pollutants has been recorded.

Explosions are heard again at the oil depot in Engels, which came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces - RosUnion

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff confirms attack on Kombinat Kristal oil depot.