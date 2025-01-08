Explosions are heard again at the oil depot in Engels, which came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces - RosUnion

In Russia, explosions are heard again at the oil depot in Engels, which came under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces. This was reported by Astra with reference to local residents, UNN reports.

Details

An oil depot in Saratov region that supplied fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield has started to burn even more intensely, a local resident told ASTRA. According to him, another tank caught fire. People also complain about the strong smell of burning on social media.

Earlier, ASTRA confirmed that the Rosrezerv's Kristall oil depot was hit. This is a federal government institution responsible for storing fuel for the Engels-2 air base. ASTRA was able to identify the location by comparing footage from the video with footage from Google panoramic maps. Photos published later by the governor of Saratov region, Roman Busargin, confirm this information.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff also confirmed the attack on the Kombinat Kristall oil depot.