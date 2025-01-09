The husband of Margarita Simonyan, one of the Kremlin's chief propagandists, has survived a clinical death and is in a coma. She called for prayers for his health. This was reported by UNN with reference to Simonyan's Telegram channel.

I didn't want to do it until the last minute, but since reporters have already started calling, I'll write it myself. My husband, Tigran Keosayan, has experienced clinical death and is in a coma. He has had a very sick heart for a long time - she wrote.

The propagandist noted that her husband has had a “very sick heart for a long time”. According to her, Keosayan's mother lost her eldest son two years ago, and “now she is waiting with her last strength for the Lord to have mercy on the younger one.

Finally, she called on people to pray for her husband.

Recall

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) demandsthat the ICC issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonian, Dmitry Kiselyov and Dmitry Medvedev for spreading hatred against civilians in Ukraine, which may be qualified as a crime against humanity.