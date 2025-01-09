ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145450 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126264 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133939 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133416 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169984 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110424 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163289 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104429 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Blinken discusses support for Ukraine at meeting with Macron

Blinken discusses support for Ukraine at meeting with Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111461 views

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets with French President Macron in Paris. The parties discussed support for Ukraine, North Korea's assistance to Russia, and the situation in the Middle East.

During his visit to France, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks with President Emmanuel Macron. The parties discussed a number of topics, including Russia's military aggression and assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US State Department.

Details

According to US Foreign Affairs Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Macron and Blinken also raised the issue of North Korea's assistance to Russia, which continues to wage war against Ukraine, during their conversation in Paris.

The Secretary of State and President Macron discussed our continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal aggression and concerns about China's support for the Russian defense industrial base that supports the Kremlin's military machine

- the US State Department said in a statement.

The parties also discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular the political processes in Syria after the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's regime, and the need to release hostages and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's operation against Hamas militants continues.

According to Miller, Blinken and Macron discussed “the importance of a transition process in Syria that is inclusive and supports the rights of the Syrian people.

“They also discussed the need to conclude a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that ensures the release of all hostages without further delay,” the US department said.

The State Department added that the U.S. Secretary of State and the French President pledged to “continue to work together on these critical issues.” 

Recall

The French President saidthat the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East directly threaten the security of Europe. He called for unity and strengthening of the continent's defense.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
north-koreaNorth Korea
syriaSyria
franceFrance
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine

