Blinken discusses support for Ukraine at meeting with Macron

During his visit to France, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks with President Emmanuel Macron. The parties discussed a number of topics, including Russia's military aggression and assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US State Department.

According to US Foreign Affairs Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Macron and Blinken also raised the issue of North Korea's assistance to Russia, which continues to wage war against Ukraine, during their conversation in Paris.

The Secretary of State and President Macron discussed our continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal aggression and concerns about China's support for the Russian defense industrial base that supports the Kremlin's military machine - the US State Department said in a statement.

The parties also discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular the political processes in Syria after the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's regime, and the need to release hostages and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's operation against Hamas militants continues.

According to Miller, Blinken and Macron discussed “the importance of a transition process in Syria that is inclusive and supports the rights of the Syrian people.

“They also discussed the need to conclude a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that ensures the release of all hostages without further delay,” the US department said.

The State Department added that the U.S. Secretary of State and the French President pledged to “continue to work together on these critical issues.”

The French President saidthat the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East directly threaten the security of Europe. He called for unity and strengthening of the continent's defense.