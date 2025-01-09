ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Fico is going to Brussels: “I will sabotage the ungrateful Zelensky”

Fico is going to Brussels: “I will sabotage the ungrateful Zelensky”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110836 views

Slovakia's Prime Minister accuses Zelenskiy of “sabotage” over the suspension of Russian gas transit. Fico plans to discuss with the European Commissioner compensation for losses of €1.5 billion.

Today, on January 9, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is traveling to Brussels to meet with the Energy Commissioner. Slovakia wants to compensate for losses of almost €1.5 billion allegedly caused by Ukraine by stopping the transit of Russian gas. Fico said this in a video message on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Fico called Volodymyr Zelenskyy "ungrateful" and reiterated that Slovakia is losing 1.5 billion euros due to the non-prolongation of transit through Ukraine. In his opinion, 500 million euros will be lost due to transit fees, and another billion euros will be lost due to higher gas prices.

In Brussels, I will address Zelenskyy's sabotage of Slovakia's financial interests. President Zelenskyy is sabotaging the financial interests of Slovakia and the EU, despite the fact that the European Commission clearly states in its official letter that nothing prevents Ukraine from continuing transit. Neither European law nor sanctions

- Fico said.

"The whole EU will pay about 70 billion euros for this American adventure of Zelensky's," Fico says.

Tomorrow I am going to Brussels to meet with the Energy Commissioner and I will do everything I can to wake him up from his sweet sleep. Because we have a terribly serious problem worth tens of billions of euros. Neither Slovakia nor the EU is at war, and we have no reason to tolerate Zelenskyy's adventures, especially if we look at the assistance that Slovakia and the EU provide to Ukraine

- Fico said.

The prime minister added that stopping transit through Ukraine significantly helps the United States, which can increase gas imports to Europe.

Recall

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that electricity supplies to Ukraine may be cut off and aid to refugees may be reduced. The reason was Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit, which resulted in losses of 500 million euros.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

