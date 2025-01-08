A fight broke out in the center of Kyiv: what is known

In Kyiv, police detained young men who started a fight on the city's main street. This was reported by the Kyiv Police in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the police received a report that a fight involving two men was taking place on the street in the Pechersk district tonight, January 8.

A patrol police crew and an investigative team from the district police department were immediately sent to the scene - the post says.

As law enforcement officers found out, one of the men was carrying an air pistol.

As a result, the police detained both participants in the incident at the scene.

"Police are currently working at the scene, establishing all the circumstances of the conflict," the agency added.

