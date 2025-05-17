A Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

A Russian-controlled court has sentenced Australian Oscar Jenkins, who fought on the side of Ukraine against the Russian occupiers and was captured, to 13 years in a strict regime prison. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reacted to Jenkins' sentencing, stating that Russia is obliged to treat him humanely, and accused Russia of conducting a "sham trial." This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC and The Guardian.

Details

"Australian Oscar Jenkins, who was captured by Russian forces during hostilities on the side of Ukraine, has been sentenced to 13 years in a strict regime prison," the statement said.

It is noted that Jenkins, a teacher from Melbourne, was taken prisoner in December last year in the Luhansk region.

Russian-appointed prosecutors stated that he arrived in Ukraine in February 2024, claiming that he was "paid between 600,000 and 800,000 rubles per month" (between £5,504 and £7,339) for participating in military operations against Russian forces.

In December last year, a video appeared showing Jenkins with his hands tied, being beaten in the face and interrogated by Russian soldiers. They ask him if he is being paid to fight in Ukraine.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday that Russia is obliged to treat Oscar Jenkins humanely, as he is a "full member of the regular armed forces of Ukraine" and therefore a "prisoner of war."

Wong accused Russia of conducting a "sham trial" against Jenkins.

"The Australian government is shocked by the sham trial and the 13-year sentence handed down to Australian Oscar Jenkins. The Australian government has made it clear to Russia that Jenkins must receive the protection afforded to him as a prisoner of war. Russia is obliged to treat him in accordance with international humanitarian law, including humane treatment. We remain seriously concerned about Jenkins," Wong said.

In addition, according to her, the Australian government is working with Ukraine and other partners, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to advocate for his release, and is also providing consular support to the Jenkins family.

Recall

In January, Australia summoned the Russian ambassador over the possible execution of captured Australian Oscar Jenkins, who fought for the Armed Forces. The country's Prime Minister Albanese said he was ready to take the most decisive measures if the information was confirmed.

Later, information appeared that Jenkins had died, but Russia reported that he might be alive and held captive in Russia. The Australian government was verifying this information and demanding proof of his well-being.