The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
A meeting of the heads of state is possible after reaching certain agreements between the delegations of the parties. Russia will prepare and submit to Ukraine a list of conditions for a ceasefire.
A meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may take place, but on the condition that the parties reach "certain agreements", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by Russian media on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
"Such a meeting is possible as a result of the work of the delegations of the two sides upon reaching certain agreements by these delegations. We consider it possible," Peskov said.
He did not say what kind of agreements were being discussed.
The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that Russia will prepare and send to the Ukrainian side a list of conditions for a ceasefire. At the same time, he did not disclose the details of this list and noted that "negotiations are still ongoing and should be held behind closed doors."
