Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Sybiha summed up the results of the meeting in Istanbul: Putin's plan failed

Occupants in the TOT of Donetsk region are preparing orphans for war under the leadership of militants

Sybiga discussed the results of negotiations in Turkey with Kallas: We agreed that pressure on Russia needs to be increased

The largest hemp processing plant in Ukraine has started operating in Zhytomyr region

Israel has launched a large-scale operation in Gaza

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Boris Pistorius

Donald Tusk

Mette Frederiksen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Turkey

Germany

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

Fox News

The Guardian

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

According to media reports, Russia demands that Ukraine renounce territories and reparations, and stated that a ceasefire is possible only after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from 4 regions that Russia considers its own.

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

During the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, the Russian side voiced a number of maximalist demands from Moscow to the representatives of Ukraine, including Ukraine's rejection of territories, as well as reparations. In addition, according to the Russian delegation, a ceasefire is possible only after Ukraine withdraws its troops from 4 regions that Russia considers its own, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in three years ended in Turkey on Friday without a ceasefire agreement, and Moscow repeated a list of maximalist demands. The leaders of France, Germany, Poland and Great Britain joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with Trump to discuss the next steps," the publication writes.

Zelenskyy spoke about a joint conversation with European leaders and Trump regarding peace in Ukraine: they discussed sanctions and pressure on Russia16.05.25, 16:53 • 1908 views

The publication notes that although Europeans expressed disappointment with the results of the Istanbul negotiations, it is unclear whether they inclined Trump to a tougher approach to Putin.

"A week ago, there was optimism that months of painstaking diplomacy had paid off. The US and Europe seemed to be on the same page regarding the ultimatum: if Putin does not agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, they will impose massive sanctions on Russia. When Putin bypassed this demand and instead offered to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine, the mood began to change. Although European leaders thought they had Trump's support for sanctions, he instead called on Zelenskyy to meet with Russia "immediately" to find out if a peace agreement was possible," the publication adds.

Zelenskyy has no "trump cards": Trump hopes that a peace agreement will be concluded after his meeting with Putin17.05.25, 05:23 • 3286 views

It is also emphasized that European leaders, who gathered in Albania on Friday, were forced to express their outrage that the head of the Kremlin chose low-level officials to represent him at the negotiations.

According to sources of the publication familiar with the course of the meeting, the Russian side put forward strict requirements:

  • Ukraine must accept neutral status without the presence of foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction;
    • waive demands for military reparations from Russia;
      • recognize the loss of Crimea and four other regions that are not fully occupied by Moscow's troops.

        "The Russian delegation stated that Putin would agree to a ceasefire only after Ukraine withdraws its troops from these regions and surrenders them, said people who asked not to be named, discussing private discussions. According to them, the Kremlin wants all five regions to be recognized as Russian at the international level," the publication emphasizes.

        The requirements contradict the conditions proposed by the US, the publication points out.

        Let us remind

        Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgiy Tykhyi following the results of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul stated that the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul put forward unacceptable conditions for the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine adhered to its position and returned the discussion to those points that are important for the Ukrainian side.

