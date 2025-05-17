Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

During the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, the Russian side voiced a number of maximalist demands from Moscow to the representatives of Ukraine, including Ukraine's rejection of territories, as well as reparations. In addition, according to the Russian delegation, a ceasefire is possible only after Ukraine withdraws its troops from 4 regions that Russia considers its own, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

"The first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in three years ended in Turkey on Friday without a ceasefire agreement, and Moscow repeated a list of maximalist demands. The leaders of France, Germany, Poland and Great Britain joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with Trump to discuss the next steps," the publication writes.

Zelenskyy spoke about a joint conversation with European leaders and Trump regarding peace in Ukraine: they discussed sanctions and pressure on Russia

The publication notes that although Europeans expressed disappointment with the results of the Istanbul negotiations, it is unclear whether they inclined Trump to a tougher approach to Putin.

"A week ago, there was optimism that months of painstaking diplomacy had paid off. The US and Europe seemed to be on the same page regarding the ultimatum: if Putin does not agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, they will impose massive sanctions on Russia. When Putin bypassed this demand and instead offered to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine, the mood began to change. Although European leaders thought they had Trump's support for sanctions, he instead called on Zelenskyy to meet with Russia "immediately" to find out if a peace agreement was possible," the publication adds.

Zelenskyy has no "trump cards": Trump hopes that a peace agreement will be concluded after his meeting with Putin

It is also emphasized that European leaders, who gathered in Albania on Friday, were forced to express their outrage that the head of the Kremlin chose low-level officials to represent him at the negotiations.

According to sources of the publication familiar with the course of the meeting, the Russian side put forward strict requirements:

Ukraine must accept neutral status without the presence of foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction;

waive demands for military reparations from Russia;

recognize the loss of Crimea and four other regions that are not fully occupied by Moscow's troops.

"The Russian delegation stated that Putin would agree to a ceasefire only after Ukraine withdraws its troops from these regions and surrenders them, said people who asked not to be named, discussing private discussions. According to them, the Kremlin wants all five regions to be recognized as Russian at the international level," the publication emphasizes.

The requirements contradict the conditions proposed by the US, the publication points out.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgiy Tykhyi following the results of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul stated that the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul put forward unacceptable conditions for the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine adhered to its position and returned the discussion to those points that are important for the Ukrainian side.