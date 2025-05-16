Zelenskyy spoke about a joint conversation with European leaders and Trump regarding peace in Ukraine: they discussed sanctions and pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported details about joint talks with European leaders with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, noting that the importance of sanctions was emphasized during the conversation if Russia refuses to completely and unconditionally cease fire and killings, writes UNN.

Details

"I spoke with US President Donald Trump together with President Macron, Federal Chancellor Merz, Prime Ministers Starmer and Tusk. We discussed the meeting in Istanbul," Zelenskyy said on social networks.

The President emphasized: "Ukraine is ready for the fastest possible steps for the sake of real peace, and it is important that the world maintains strong positions."

Our position: if the Russians refuse a complete and unconditional ceasefire and killings, there must be strong sanctions. Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war. Thank you to everyone in the world who helps - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addendum

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16 - the first direct negotiations in more than three years - ended about two hours after the start.

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source reported in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the Istanbul talks are "unrealistic". Russia at the negotiations, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported. The Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to make anything significant to end the war, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian source.

These were the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow after those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin head Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.