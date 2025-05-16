Zelenskyy spoke about a joint conversation with European leaders and Trump regarding peace in Ukraine: they discussed sanctions and pressure on Russia

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13278 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20901 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 24488 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67734 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58679 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57900 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157156 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171088 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149330 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 183004 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
86%
749mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 49261 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71648 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 83325 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 17901 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49321 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 250439 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 241623 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 303139 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 366099 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 419590 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49493 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71820 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 80052 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 117643 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 142021 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Guardian

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Zelenskyy spoke about a joint conversation with European leaders and Trump regarding peace in Ukraine: they discussed sanctions and pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

President Zelenskyy reported on discussions with Trump and European leaders regarding steps towards peace. He emphasized the importance of sanctions until Russia is ready to end the war.

Zelenskyy spoke about a joint conversation with European leaders and Trump regarding peace in Ukraine: they discussed sanctions and pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported details about joint talks with European leaders with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, noting that the importance of sanctions was emphasized during the conversation if Russia refuses to completely and unconditionally cease fire and killings, writes UNN.

Details

"I spoke with US President Donald Trump together with President Macron, Federal Chancellor Merz, Prime Ministers Starmer and Tusk. We discussed the meeting in Istanbul," Zelenskyy said on social networks.

The President emphasized: "Ukraine is ready for the fastest possible steps for the sake of real peace, and it is important that the world maintains strong positions."

Our position: if the Russians refuse a complete and unconditional ceasefire and killings, there must be strong sanctions. Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war. Thank you to everyone in the world who helps

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy and European Leaders Held a Phone Conversation with Trump 16.05.25, 16:42 • 1132 views

Addendum

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16 - the first direct negotiations in more than three years - ended about two hours after the start.

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source reported in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the Istanbul talks are "unrealistic". Russia at the negotiations, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported. The Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to make anything significant to end the war, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian source.

These were the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow after those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin head Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.76
Bitcoin
$103,989.10
S&P 500
$5,921.13
Tesla
$347.68
Газ TTF
$35.22
Золото
$3,183.06
Ethereum
$2,605.83