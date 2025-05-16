Zelenskyy and European Leaders Held a Phone Conversation with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. This was reported to UNN by the President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov.

Details

"President Zelenskyy, President Macron, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Starmer and Prime Minister Tusk had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump. Details will be available soon," Nykyforov said.

He noted that the main topic of the conversation was the negotiations in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak showed photos of European leaders and Zelenskyy during the conversation.

Addition

Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have ended in Istanbul. Further negotiations are possible, but not planned.

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian delegation in Istanbul cannot agree to a ceasefire. He stressed that Putin continues to undermine democracy by refusing negotiations.