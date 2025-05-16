$41.470.07
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20853 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 24448 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67665 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58639 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57883 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157143 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171084 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149328 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 183003 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy and European Leaders Held a Phone Conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with the leaders of France, Germany, Britain, and Poland, held a phone conversation with Donald Trump. Details of the conversation are promised to be released later.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. This was reported to UNN by the President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov.

Details

"President Zelenskyy, President Macron, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Starmer and Prime Minister Tusk had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump. Details will be available soon," Nykyforov said.

He noted that the main topic of the conversation was the negotiations in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak showed photos of European leaders and Zelenskyy during the conversation.

Addition

Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have ended in Istanbul. Further negotiations are possible, but not planned.

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian delegation in Istanbul cannot agree to a ceasefire. He stressed that Putin continues to undermine democracy by refusing negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland
