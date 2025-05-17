The largest hemp processing plant in Ukraine has started operating in Zhytomyr region

The largest industrial hemp primary processing enterprise in Ukraine, which was created on the basis of an old flax factory, has been launched in Zhytomyr region. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the plant has a capacity of 14 thousand tons per year. It will produce fiber for the textile industry for both the domestic market and for export to Europe.

The largest industrial hemp primary processing enterprise in Ukraine has started operating in the "Ma'Ryzhany" industrial park in Zhytomyr region. Ma'Ryzhany Hemp Company has restored the old flax factory and built a modern production facility with a capacity of 14,000 tons per year. The plant will produce fiber for the European textile industry and the domestic market - the Ministry of Economy said.

The launch of the enterprise was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and People's Deputy Dmytro Kysylevskyi.

The development of our own processing is one of the key tasks of the government's "Made in Ukraine" policy and part of the national economic idea. We need to change the structure of the economy from raw materials to high-tech and increase the production of goods with high added value. Therefore, we support every new production that introduces modern technologies. This is a step towards the restoration of the Ukrainian economy and its independence - Yulia Svyrydenko stressed.

According to the company, in the 1990s, the processing of bast crops in Ukraine actually disappeared. Along with it, the production of combed yarn also disappeared. This made the textile industry dependent on imports and reduced its competitiveness.

In 2023, the company began reconstruction of the flax factory, and in 2025, a modern production facility appeared in its place. In 2024, the company sowed 890 hectares of industrial hemp, and this year - already 1200 hectares. These are the largest areas of such crops in Central and Eastern Europe.

What has already been done:

Production area - 10,000 m², warehouse - 10,800 m².

Construction and installation of equipment is fully completed.

Testing of raw materials and production of the first samples for customers has begun.

The restoration of primary processing of hemp fiber is one of the key elements for the further revival of industrial hemp production, which once made Ukraine a powerful player in the global textile market. The availability of our own domestic raw materials is hard to overestimate - it is the basis of price competitiveness. In addition, industrial hemp is not just a raw material for textiles, but an environmentally friendly and renewable resource for dozens of other industries. And the reconstruction of the textile chain is only the beginning of the great industrial potential that "Ma'Ryzhany Hemp Company" is laying today - comments Andriy Mykytiv, the company's director.

The company will produce long fiber for textiles and technical fabrics, short fiber for paper, insulation and non-woven materials, and shives - for bioplastics, building materials and agricultural needs.

This integrated approach allows for the most efficient use of grown raw materials and the production of high value-added products.

Let us remind you

In 2025, an increase in the area of technical hemp crops is expected due to deregulation. According to preliminary estimates, the area may increase from 2 thousand hectares to 3-5 thousand hectares. This was announced by Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Ukraine is creating an agricultural knowledge system AKIS according to European Union standards