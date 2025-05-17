The largest hemp processing plant in Ukraine has started operating in Zhytomyr region

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

The largest hemp processing plant in Ukraine has started operating in Zhytomyr region

An industrial hemp processing plant with a capacity of 14,000 tons per year has been opened in Zhytomyr region. The company will resume production of fiber for the textile industry.

The largest hemp processing plant in Ukraine has started operating in Zhytomyr region

The largest industrial hemp primary processing enterprise in Ukraine, which was created on the basis of an old flax factory, has been launched in Zhytomyr region. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the plant has a capacity of 14 thousand tons per year. It will produce fiber for the textile industry for both the domestic market and for export to Europe.

The largest industrial hemp primary processing enterprise in Ukraine has started operating in the "Ma'Ryzhany" industrial park in Zhytomyr region. Ma'Ryzhany Hemp Company has restored the old flax factory and built a modern production facility with a capacity of 14,000 tons per year. The plant will produce fiber for the European textile industry and the domestic market

- the Ministry of Economy said.

The launch of the enterprise was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and People's Deputy Dmytro Kysylevskyi.

The development of our own processing is one of the key tasks of the government's "Made in Ukraine" policy and part of the national economic idea. We need to change the structure of the economy from raw materials to high-tech and increase the production of goods with high added value. Therefore, we support every new production that introduces modern technologies. This is a step towards the restoration of the Ukrainian economy and its independence

- Yulia Svyrydenko stressed.

According to the company, in the 1990s, the processing of bast crops in Ukraine actually disappeared. Along with it, the production of combed yarn also disappeared. This made the textile industry dependent on imports and reduced its competitiveness.

In 2023, the company began reconstruction of the flax factory, and in 2025, a modern production facility appeared in its place. In 2024, the company sowed 890 hectares of industrial hemp, and this year - already 1200 hectares. These are the largest areas of such crops in Central and Eastern Europe.

What has already been done:

  • Production area - 10,000 m², warehouse - 10,800 m².
    • Construction and installation of equipment is fully completed.
      • Testing of raw materials and production of the first samples for customers has begun.

        The restoration of primary processing of hemp fiber is one of the key elements for the further revival of industrial hemp production, which once made Ukraine a powerful player in the global textile market. The availability of our own domestic raw materials is hard to overestimate - it is the basis of price competitiveness. In addition, industrial hemp is not just a raw material for textiles, but an environmentally friendly and renewable resource for dozens of other industries. And the reconstruction of the textile chain is only the beginning of the great industrial potential that "Ma'Ryzhany Hemp Company" is laying today

        - comments Andriy Mykytiv, the company's director.

        The company will produce long fiber for textiles and technical fabrics, short fiber for paper, insulation and non-woven materials, and shives - for bioplastics, building materials and agricultural needs.

        This integrated approach allows for the most efficient use of grown raw materials and the production of high value-added products.

        Let us remind you

        In 2025, an increase in the area of technical hemp crops is expected due to deregulation. According to preliminary estimates, the area may increase from 2 thousand hectares to 3-5 thousand hectares. This was announced by Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

        Ukraine is creating an agricultural knowledge system AKIS according to European Union standards16.05.25, 05:31 • 4238 views

