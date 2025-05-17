Israel has launched a large-scale operation in Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli army has launched the first phase of Operation Gideon's Chariot in Gaza. The goal of the operation is to seize strategic areas, defeat Hamas and release hostages.
The Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of the first phase of a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip called "Gideon's Chariot". In particular, it concerns taking control of "strategic areas" of the enclave. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the publication The Guardian.
Details
"Over the past day, the IDF has launched large-scale attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the first steps of Operation "Gideon's Chariot" and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas," the IDF said in a statement.
Israel has announced a new major offensive in the Gaza Strip after a wave of airstrikes on the territory that killed more than 100 people
The IDF also informed that the military will continue to act to "protect Israeli citizens and realize the goals of the war."
Israeli officials told the media that the offensive operation "Gideon's Chariot" should lead to:
- to the "conquest" of Gaza by the IDF and maintaining control over the territory,
- to the relocation of the Palestinian civilian population to the south of the Strip,
- to an attack on the Hamas militant group,
- and are aimed at preventing the terrorist group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies.
In addition, the Israel Defense Forces released a video of strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip as part of the military operation.
As a reminder, on May 14, the Israeli army struck the European Hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 28 people. The IDF stated that the target was Hamas militants based under the building.
On May 5, Israel approved a plan to seize Gaza and stay there for an indefinite period.