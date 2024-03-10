$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21650 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74527 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52311 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 233005 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205395 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181542 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224639 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250096 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155965 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Shrapnel from a "Shahed" damaged an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32209 views

In Vinnytsia region, air defense shrapnel damaged an infrastructure facility and caused a fire, but the fire was extinguished without casualties.

Shrapnel from a "Shahed" damaged an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region

Shrapnel from a shahed damaged an infrastructure facility last night in Vinnytsia region as a result of  air defense operations. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Borzov, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that a fire broke out at the infrastructure facility. It was later extinguished. There were no casualties.

Last night in the Vinnytsia region, as a result of  air defense work, debris damaged an infrastructure facility, causing a fire. As of 06:30, the fire has been extinguished. No one was injured

Serhiy Borzov, head of the UBA.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Sergey Borzov
Vinnytsia
