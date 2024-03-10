Shrapnel from a "Shahed" damaged an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region

Shrapnel from a shahed damaged an infrastructure facility last night in Vinnytsia region as a result of air defense operations. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Borzov, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that a fire broke out at the infrastructure facility. It was later extinguished. There were no casualties.

