Shrapnel from a "Shahed" damaged an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
In Vinnytsia region, air defense shrapnel damaged an infrastructure facility and caused a fire, but the fire was extinguished without casualties.
Shrapnel from a shahed damaged an infrastructure facility last night in Vinnytsia region as a result of air defense operations. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Borzov, UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that a fire broke out at the infrastructure facility. It was later extinguished. There were no casualties.
