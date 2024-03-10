Shahed hit an industrial facility in Odesa region at night

A Russian drone has hit an industrial facility in Odesa district, damaging a building, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

People were not injured. A total of 11 "shaheds" were shot down over Odesa region

The Russian attack on the southern regions lasted more than four and a half hours, with drones flying in from the Black Sea and from the occupied Kherson region, the military said.

At about 1:30 am on March 10, explosions were heard in Odesa region.

A series of explosions occurred in Odesa