Shahed hit an industrial facility in Odesa region at night
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone struck an industrial facility in Odesa district, damaging a building, and Ukrainian forces shot down 11 Iranian Shahed drones in a sustained attack that lasted more than 4.5 hours.
A Russian drone has hit an industrial facility in Odesa district, damaging a building, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.
Details
People were not injured. A total of 11 "shaheds" were shot down over Odesa region
The Russian attack on the southern regions lasted more than four and a half hours, with drones flying in from the Black Sea and from the occupied Kherson region, the military said.
Recall
At about 1:30 am on March 10, explosions were heard in Odesa region.
A series of explosions occurred in Odesa10.03.24, 00:06 • 71225 views