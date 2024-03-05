A series of explosions occurred in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions occurred in Odesa after enemy drones were spotted approaching the city from several directions.
A series of explosions occurred in Odesa, according to correspondents of the public broadcaster, UNN . Air alert has been declared in the region.
Details
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an attack by enemy Shahed drones on the city from several directions.
It is noted that the drones were spotted in the north of the city, and are moving with a western and northwestern course.
