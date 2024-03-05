$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

A series of explosions occurred in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34461 views

The explosions occurred in Odesa after enemy drones were spotted approaching the city from several directions.

A series of explosions occurred in Odesa

A series of explosions occurred in Odesa, according to correspondents of the public broadcaster, UNN . Air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an attack by enemy Shahed drones on the city from several directions.

It is noted that the drones were spotted in the north of the city, and are moving with a western and northwestern course.

Air defense forces are working in Odesa region05.03.24, 00:01 • 30128 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Odesa
