"He's the first fascist" - Russians panic over Budanov's appointment as new head of the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

A resident of Shebekino, Belgorod region, emotionally reacts to the appointment of Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. She calls him an "inhuman" and a "fascist," fearing negative consequences for the Kremlin regime.

"He's the first fascist" - Russians panic over Budanov's appointment as new head of the Presidential Office

In one of the latest intercepts by Ukrainian military intelligence, a Russian woman, a resident of Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, emotionally reacts to the appointment of Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov as the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"So he's an inhuman! He's the first fascist," screams the resident of Shebekino.

It seems that the Shebekino resident, affected by Kremlin propaganda, fears that this appointment could have negative consequences for the Kremlin regime – both politically and militarily.

In general, Russians, especially residents of border regions, are increasingly interested in Ukraine's domestic policy and discuss personnel decisions. This indicates a gradual loss of Kremlin control over society, which increasingly distrusts Moscow and understands that things are far from as "good" as Solovyov and Skabeyeva chirp on TV.

- summarized the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, accepted the offer of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to head the Office of the Head of State. He thanked for the trust and called it an honor and a responsibility.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy