Air defense forces are working in Odesa region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 4574 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 15802 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23185 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 167542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158329 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166048 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214678 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247803 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153592 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371279 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 15803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 167543 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 138938 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158330 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 150642 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14469 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15558 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19480 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21913 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43843 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Air defense forces are working in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30128 views

Air defense forces in Odesa region are on high alert to protect themselves from potential air threats.

Air defense forces are working in Odesa region

Air defense forces are operating in Odesa region, the command of the Southern Defense Forces reported, UNN reports.

Details

The region is currently on air alert.

Air defense forces are in combat! Do not disturb! Do not film or post!

wrote the Southern Defense Forces. 

