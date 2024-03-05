Air defense forces are working in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces in Odesa region are on high alert to protect themselves from potential air threats.
Air defense forces are operating in Odesa region, the command of the Southern Defense Forces reported, UNN reports.
Details
The region is currently on air alert.
Air defense forces are in combat! Do not disturb! Do not film or post!
