"For the children of Odesa. Burn in hell, orcs": Air Force shows a guided bomb strike on an occupier's facility

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12611 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36458 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33225 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190151 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174981 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171405 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218138 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248546 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154359 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 8 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 36458 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 190151 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156019 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174981 views
"For the children of Odesa. Burn in hell, orcs": Air Force shows a guided bomb strike on an occupier's facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 133093 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian military facility in the occupied Kherson region, using a guided bomb with the inscription "For the children of Odesa. Burn in hell, orcs!" in response to a Russian drone strike on Odesa that killed 12 people, including 5 children.

"For the children of Odesa. Burn in hell, orcs": Air Force shows a guided bomb strike on an occupier's facility

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a military facility of the Russian army on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. This was announced on Telegram by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, who posted a video of combat work, UNN reports .

Details

Destroying an enemy object with a guided bomb. Burn in hell, orcs! I thank the pilots of the Air Force for their successful combat work

Oleshchuk wrote.

The bomb used by Ukrainian aviation to strike the occupiers read: "For the children of Odesa. With hatred. Without respect".

Recall

On the night of March 2, Russian occupants launched drone strikes in Odesa. The strike partially destroyed a nine-story building. Search and rescue operations were completed at the site of the explosion in the evening of March 3. [12 people were killed, including five children. The youngest victim, Timofey, was only four months old. Other children who died included three-year-old Mark, 10-year-old Serhiy, eight-year-old Zlata, and seven-month-old Liza.

Russian strike on Odesa: another dead child found under the rubble03.03.24, 19:23 • 38105 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
Telegram
Odesa
Kherson
