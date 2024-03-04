"For the children of Odesa. Burn in hell, orcs": Air Force shows a guided bomb strike on an occupier's facility

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a military facility of the Russian army on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. This was announced on Telegram by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, who posted a video of combat work, UNN reports .

Details

Destroying an enemy object with a guided bomb. Burn in hell, orcs! I thank the pilots of the Air Force for their successful combat work Oleshchuk wrote.

The bomb used by Ukrainian aviation to strike the occupiers read: "For the children of Odesa. With hatred. Without respect".

Recall

On the night of March 2, Russian occupants launched drone strikes in Odesa. The strike partially destroyed a nine-story building. Search and rescue operations were completed at the site of the explosion in the evening of March 3. [12 people were killed, including five children. The youngest victim, Timofey, was only four months old. Other children who died included three-year-old Mark, 10-year-old Serhiy, eight-year-old Zlata, and seven-month-old Liza.

