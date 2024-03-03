Russian strike on Odesa: another dead child found under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
Another child, an 8-year-old girl named Zlata, was found dead under the rubble in Odesa after a Russian attack on March 2.
In Odesa, another victim of the March 2 enemy attack was found under the rubble - an 8-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Kiper, UNN reports.
Another child who died was a girl named Zlata. She was 8 years old
According to him, rescuers are now unblocking his and his brother Serhiy's bodies.
"Indescribable terrible grief for Odesa region and the whole of Ukraine," Kiper emphasized.
Earlier, UNN reported that rescuers found a 10-year-old boy killed in the rubble as a result of the Russian attack.