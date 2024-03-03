Russian strike on Odesa: another dead child found under the rubble

In Odesa, another victim of the March 2 enemy attack was found under the rubble - an 8-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Kiper, UNN reports.

Another child who died was a girl named Zlata. She was 8 years old - Kiper wrote on social media.

According to him, rescuers are now unblocking his and his brother Serhiy's bodies.

"Indescribable terrible grief for Odesa region and the whole of Ukraine," Kiper emphasized.

Earlier, UNN reported that rescuers found a 10-year-old boy killed in the rubble as a result of the Russian attack.