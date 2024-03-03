Russian strike on Odesa: another dead child found under the rubble

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20262 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 68615 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49300 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 226061 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200609 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179892 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223599 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249844 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155662 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371762 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21657 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 68615 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 226061 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182347 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200609 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13476 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22208 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22640 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44269 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51926 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian strike on Odesa: another dead child found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38105 views

Another child, an 8-year-old girl named Zlata, was found dead under the rubble in Odesa after a Russian attack on March 2.

Russian strike on Odesa: another dead child found under the rubble

In Odesa, another victim of the March 2 enemy attack was found under the rubble - an 8-year-old  girl. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Kiper, UNN reports. 

Another child who died was a girl named Zlata. She was 8 years old

- Kiper wrote on social media.

According to him, rescuers are now unblocking his and his brother Serhiy's bodies. 

"Indescribable terrible grief for Odesa region and the whole of Ukraine," Kiper emphasized. 

Earlier, UNN reported that rescuers found a 10-year-old boy killed in the rubble as a result of the Russian attack.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90