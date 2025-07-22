Kyiv hit by bad weather: construction crane fell, streets flooded 22 July 2025

The weather in the capital has rapidly deteriorated. On Hlybochytska Street, gusts of wind toppled a construction crane, trees are falling in various districts, and streets are flooded. Rescuers warn: the bad weather will rage for at least another day, writes UNN.

Details

A powerful storm has hit the capital - the city is being flooded by heavy rain, and strong winds are felling trees. On Hlybochytska Street, the bad weather toppled a construction crane.

In social networks, city residents report flooded streets and difficulties in traffic movement.

Kyiv residents are urged to be extremely careful - not to walk near trees, avoid flooded areas, and not to park cars under tree crowns.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the coming hours and on the night of July 23, bad weather will rage in the northern and central regions, Kharkiv region, and on the afternoon of July 23 - also on the Left Bank. Forecasters predict thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls of 15–20 m/s.

Also, in the coming hours and at night, thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds are possible in the Kyiv region and in the capital itself. A yellow level of danger has been declared.