Infrastructure facility catches fire due to drone debris in Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
The wreckage of a downed drone caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region last night.
Last night in the Vinnytsia region, the wreckage of a downed UAV caused a fire at an infrastructure facility. This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the fire was localized.
Firefighters are completing the extinguishing operations. No one was injured
He thanked the Defense Forces and all the services of the region for their efficiency and coordination.
russia's attack on Mykolaiv: a fire broke out on a section of an underground gas pipeline07.02.24, 10:16 • 48276 views