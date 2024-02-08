Infrastructure facility catches fire due to drone debris in Vinnytsia region

Last night in the Vinnytsia region, the wreckage of a downed UAV caused a fire at an infrastructure facility. This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the fire was localized.

Firefighters are completing the extinguishing operations. No one was injured wrote the head of the OBA.

He thanked the Defense Forces and all the services of the region for their efficiency and coordination.

