russia's attack on Mykolaiv: a fire broke out on a section of an underground gas pipeline

Due to russia's attack on Mykolaiv, a fire broke out on a section of the underground gas pipeline, and a technical building caught fire on the territory of the infrastructure facility. The fire has now been localized. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to Vitaliy Kim, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed-136/131 UAVs in Mykolaiv region at night.

Mykolaiv. On the morning of February 7, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed-136/131 UAVs and air-launched missiles. About 20 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attacks - Kim wrote.

He also clarified that a fire occurred at a section of the underground gas pipeline. According to him, a technical building was damaged and a fire broke out on the territory of the infrastructure facility. The fire is currently localized.

Recall

In Mykolaiv a mandied after being hospitalized with injuries following the shelling. According to the mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych, the victim had severe mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries.

Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: the SES showed the consequences