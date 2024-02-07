Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: the SES showed the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
A man died in Mykolaiv after being injured by Russian shelling, which damaged about 20 residential buildings, as well as gas and water supply networks in the city.
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region showed the consequences of an enemy attack on the city on Wednesday morning, UNN reports.
Details
As a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv, residential buildings were damaged. About 20 of them are without roofs. There is damage to gas and water supply networks.
Earlier, UNN reported one dead as a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv - a man died after being hospitalized with injuries after the shelling.