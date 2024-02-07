Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: the SES showed the consequences

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region showed the consequences of an enemy attack on the city on Wednesday morning, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv, residential buildings were damaged. About 20 of them are without roofs. There is damage to gas and water supply networks.

Earlier, UNN reported one dead as a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv - a man died after being hospitalized with injuries after the shelling.