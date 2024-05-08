Explosions are heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, air defense is working

Sounds of explosions can be heard in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Suspilne correspondents report. Air defense forces are also working in Lviv region, said RMA head Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

Details

A large-scale air alert is announced in Ukraine.

Sirens are sounding all over Ukraine.

The Air Force warned of the launch of shaheeds and missiles from Russia.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv