Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104673 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113737 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156336 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257044 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175388 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166333 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113116 views

Yevlash: enemy did not use missile attacks last night, but the Air Force constantly observes the activity of enemy tactical aircraft

Yevlash: enemy did not use missile attacks last night, but the Air Force constantly observes the activity of enemy tactical aircraft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22011 views

Last night, the enemy did not use missile strikes or Shahed drones, but the Air Force constantly observes the activity of Russian Su-34 and Su-35 tactical aircraft near the border with Ukraine.

Last night, the enemy did not use missile attacks, nor did they use Shahed-type attack drones. However, the Air Force is constantly observing the activity of enemy tactical aircraft, in particular Su-34 and Su-35. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Yes, last night the enemy did not use missile attacks, nor did they use Shahed-type attack drones, but we constantly observe the activity of enemy tactical aircraft, in particular Su-34 and Su-35, near the border with Ukraine. From time to time, we also observe the activity of their reconnaissance aircraft, in particular Su-24MR, which tries to identify our positions near the contact line. The enemy keeps using guided aerial bombs. Mostly in the frontline areas, which are also located along the border with Russia, and strikes the contact line in the east,

- Yevlash said.

Details

He added that the enemy has recently intensified the use of its X-59 and X-69 guided missiles.

As a result of our air defense work, we can see such results when even the combat unit remains intact, but sometimes the combat unit causes quite serious destructive consequences. That is why we ask people to go down to the shelters to avoid putting their lives in danger,

- Yevlash added.

Recall

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a local resident discovered a warhead of an enemy X-69 precision-guided missile in a forest area. The sappers removed it from the soil and neutralized it at the blast site.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
lockheed-martin-x-59-quesstLockheed Martin X-59 Quesst
ukraineUkraine

