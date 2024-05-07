Yevlash: enemy did not use missile attacks last night, but the Air Force constantly observes the activity of enemy tactical aircraft

Last night, the enemy did not use missile attacks, nor did they use Shahed-type attack drones. However, the Air Force is constantly observing the activity of enemy tactical aircraft, in particular Su-34 and Su-35. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Yes, last night the enemy did not use missile attacks, nor did they use Shahed-type attack drones, but we constantly observe the activity of enemy tactical aircraft, in particular Su-34 and Su-35, near the border with Ukraine. From time to time, we also observe the activity of their reconnaissance aircraft, in particular Su-24MR, which tries to identify our positions near the contact line. The enemy keeps using guided aerial bombs. Mostly in the frontline areas, which are also located along the border with Russia, and strikes the contact line in the east, - Yevlash said.

He added that the enemy has recently intensified the use of its X-59 and X-69 guided missiles.

As a result of our air defense work, we can see such results when even the combat unit remains intact, but sometimes the combat unit causes quite serious destructive consequences. That is why we ask people to go down to the shelters to avoid putting their lives in danger, - Yevlash added.

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a local resident discovered a warhead of an enemy X-69 precision-guided missile in a forest area. The sappers removed it from the soil and neutralized it at the blast site.