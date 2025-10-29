$42.080.01
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
02:53 PM • 12857 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
12:54 PM • 41087 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
12:21 PM • 29599 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 49233 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28486 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75375 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48443 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47293 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114479 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Historic Flight: NASA Successfully Tests Quiet Supersonic X-59 Aircraft Over California Desert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1606 views

NASA's experimental supersonic X-59 aircraft completed its first test flight over the Southern California desert, reaching subsonic speeds. This is a key step in developing technology for future quiet supersonic passenger travel.

Historic Flight: NASA Successfully Tests Quiet Supersonic X-59 Aircraft Over California Desert
Photo: Reuters

NASA's experimental supersonic aircraft X-59, built by Lockheed Martin, made its first test flight over the Southern California desert. This is a key step in developing technology that will allow the resumption of supersonic passenger travel in the future without the noisy sonic boom. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The sleek, single-engine aircraft, about 30 meters long, took off from the runway of the Skunk Works factory in Palmdale about an hour after sunrise. After gaining altitude, the X-59 headed towards Edwards Air Force Base, where it successfully landed an hour later near NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center. It was accompanied by an agency chase plane.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

According to Lockheed Martin, during its first flight, the X-59 reached a subsonic speed of about 370 km/h and an altitude of 3660 meters.

X-59 successfully completed its first flight this morning

— Lockheed Martin spokeswoman Candace Roussel told Reuters, calling it "a significant milestone in aviation."

At the controls was NASA's lead test pilot, Nils Larson. The flight was observed by about 200 aviation industry employees and their families, who watched the takeoff from a safe distance along the highway.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The X-59's uniqueness lies in its unique shape, which minimizes the explosive sonic boom that usually occurs when breaking the sound barrier. Designers have developed a streamlined body that transforms the sharp roar into a soft "sonic thump," no louder than a car door slamming.

Blue Origin prepares New Glenn rocket for first NASA mission to Mars09.10.25, 09:19 • 5453 views

The X-59 project is part of NASA's "Low-Boom Flight Demonstrator" program, which aims to pave the way for quiet supersonic commercial flights. According to the agency, since 2018, NASA has invested more than $518 million in the development and demonstration of this model.

As Lockheed Martin notes, the X-59 will serve as a platform for future tests, during which NASA plans to measure noise levels and public reaction to prove that supersonic flights can become part of everyday air travel without harming the comfort of people on the ground.

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debut of upgraded prototype14.10.25, 10:24 • 3969 views

Stepan Haftko

