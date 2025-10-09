$41.400.09
Exclusive
07:35 AM
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Blue Origin prepares New Glenn rocket for first NASA mission to Mars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Blue Origin is preparing its New Glenn rocket for its first major launch in late October or November. It will deliver NASA's ESCAPADE probes to Mars to study the planet's atmosphere.

Blue Origin prepares New Glenn rocket for first NASA mission to Mars
Photo by Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos' company has taken a decisive step towards the first major launch of its New Glenn rocket. It is already on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, preparing to deliver NASA's ESCAPADE probes to Mars in late October or November. This is reported by Space, writes UNN.

Details

Blue Origin has rolled out the first stage of its New Glenn heavy-lift rocket to the launch complex in Florida – this is the final stage before testing and the first operational flight. The mission's goal is to send two NASA ESCAPADE scientific probes to study the Martian atmosphere.

NASA to send astronauts on a ten-day mission around the Moon in 202624.09.25, 03:26 • 4269 views

The New Glenn rocket, about 98 meters tall, is one of the most powerful in the world. Like SpaceX's Falcon 9, it has a reusable first stage, which significantly reduces launch costs. During its maiden flight last January, the rocket successfully reached orbit, although an attempt to land its first stage on a sea platform ended in failure.

Photo Blue Origin
Photo Blue Origin

The ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) mission will launch two probes – "Blue" and "Gold" – built by Rocket Lab. They will investigate how solar wind and space weather affect the Martian atmosphere, helping NASA understand how the planet lost its thick envelope and whether it can support life again.

Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony27.06.25, 16:17 • 267127 views

On September 22, the probes arrived at Florida's Space Coast for final checks. On the same day New Glenn was delivered, Blue Origin conducted another successful suborbital flight of New Shepard with six passengers – this is the company's 15th crewed launch.

A successful ESCAPADE launch will be a turning point for Blue Origin, confirming its ability to compete with SpaceX in the field of heavy-lift vehicles and interplanetary missions.

VIPER rover to search for ice and other resources at the Moon's South Pole22.09.25, 10:39 • 2976 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Moon
SpaceX
Mars
New Shepard missile
NASA
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos
Venice
Falcon 9
Florida