NASA to send astronauts on a ten-day mission around the Moon in 2026

07:19 PM
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 16484 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 17889 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 18159 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 38827 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 24585 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 56850 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41304 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38573 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51217 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House





Popular news
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - ZelenskyySeptember 23, 06:03 PM • 4838 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oilSeptember 23, 06:21 PM • 4892 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with Trump06:37 PM • 4358 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditions06:48 PM • 15834 views
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideo08:05 PM • 3274 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 38826 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 31621 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 46435 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 47897 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 56849 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Keith Kellogg
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 17221 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 78560 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 39862 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 54935 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 106626 views
Actual
Fox News
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

NASA to send astronauts on a ten-day mission around the Moon in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

NASA is planning a ten-day crewed lunar expedition around the Moon in February 2026, which will be the first such flight in 50 years. The Artemis II mission will test the rocket and spacecraft systems, flying a record distance beyond the Moon's orbit.

NASA to send astronauts on a ten-day mission around the Moon in 2026

NASA announced plans to send astronauts on a ten-day mission around the Moon in February 2026. This will be the first crewed lunar expedition in 50 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

It is noted that the Artemis II mission will be the second in the Artemis program, which involves landing people on the Moon and establishing a permanent presence on its surface. The crew will consist of four astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch from NASA, and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency.

According to the BBC, the astronauts will not land on the Moon, but will fly around it and travel a record distance - more than 9,200 km beyond its orbit. This will be the first human flight beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The mission's goal is to test the rocket and spacecraft systems to prepare the ground for a Moon landing

- writes the BBC.

During the flight, system checks, rendezvous maneuvers with the rocket's second stage, and medical experiments - including an analysis of the effects of microgravity and radiation at the cellular level - will be conducted.

After orbiting the Moon, the astronauts will begin a four-day journey home. The most dangerous phase is the Orion capsule's re-entry into Earth's atmosphere and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

The success of Artemis II will determine the preparation for Artemis III, a mission that, for the first time since Apollo, is to land people on the Moon's surface. However, according to experts, even in an ideal scenario, this is unlikely to happen before mid-2027. The main challenge is the readiness of SpaceX's Starship, which is to deliver astronauts to the lunar surface and return them.

Recall

NASA's VIPER rover will search for volatile resources, such as ice, on the Moon's surface, collecting data for future research. Blue Origin will deliver VIPER to the Moon in late 2027 using the Blue Moon MK1 lander.

NASA and India deploy largest radar antenna in space: new satellite to track Earth changes with incredible precision27.08.25, 15:07 • 3018 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX Starship
SpaceX
NASA
Blue Origin
California