NASA and India deploy largest radar antenna in space: new satellite to track Earth changes with incredible precision

The unique NISAR satellite, a joint development of NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has been launched into space. Its giant 12.6-meter reflector antenna is the largest ever launched into orbit. NISAR will track glacier movement, earthquakes, landslides, and deforestation, providing data for disaster management and infrastructure planning. This is reported by Wired, writes UNN.

The NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite launched on July 30 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in southeastern India. Just 17 days after launch, its unique antenna, made of gold-plated wire mesh, was deployed. When folded, it resembled an umbrella, and after reaching orbit, it "unfolded," becoming the largest radar reflector created by NASA.

The 39-foot diameter antenna became the primary "eye" of the apparatus. NISAR for the first time combines two types of synthetic aperture radar – L-band, which allows seeing through forest cover and clouds, and S-band, which is sensitive to moisture and vegetation. Together, they create a multi-layered picture of processes on the Earth's surface: from tectonic shifts and melting glaciers to deforestation and changes in wetland ecosystems.

The deployment of the NISAR reflector is a significant step forward in the development of satellite technologies — emphasized Karen St. Germain, Director of NASA's Earth Science Division.

SAR technology works on the principle of a camera: the antenna focuses radio waves, creating clear images. Thanks to interferometric methods, the satellite will allow the creation of three-dimensional "movies" that will demonstrate changes in the Earth's surface with an accuracy of several centimeters.

The development of NISAR is the culmination of decades of experience: since the 1970s, NASA has been creating radars for ocean research and even recreated the relief of Venus. In the joint project, the US provided the L-band and data exchange systems, while ISRO was responsible for the S-band and the satellite platform.

Full-scale observations are expected to begin in late 2025. NISAR data will help in forecasting natural disasters, infrastructure planning, agricultural policy, and food security. The new "eye" in orbit is already preparing to monitor our planet with unprecedented accuracy.

