August 15, 11:06 PM • 52183 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 79573 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 48053 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 44809 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 42685 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 103338 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 173563 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 84173 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 160513 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56764 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Popular news
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 34512 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 13926 views
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to Washington11:40 PM • 11239 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideo01:12 AM • 15792 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 57869 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 173629 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 153676 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 160562 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 177643 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 262891 views
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 4424 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 34533 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 112006 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 193371 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 139137 views
SpaceX prepares for anniversary Starship launch: tenth flight will be crucial for future Moon missions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

SpaceX is preparing for the tenth test flight of Starship on August 24 from the Starbase site. This launch is a key stage in preparing the spacecraft for NASA's lunar missions.

SpaceX announced that the tenth integrated test flight of the Starship super heavy-lift launch vehicle could take place as early as August 24 from the Starbase site in Texas. This launch will be a key stage in preparing the ship for use in NASA's lunar missions. This is reported by Space.com, writes UNN.

Details

Elon Musk's company SpaceX has officially confirmed the launch date for Starship Flight 10 - August 24. This will be the tenth flight of the fully assembled Starship system, which combines the Super Heavy launch vehicle and the upper stage spacecraft. The launch window will open at 7:30 PM ET.

The flight is of particular importance: it will be the fourth in 2025 and another attempt to practice critical technologies necessary for the Artemis 3 mission, within which NASA plans to send astronauts to the lunar surface in 2027. Previous launches showed progress, but each time they were accompanied by losses of the upper stage, which complicates the long-term training program.

For Flight 10, SpaceX will use Booster 16 and Ship 37 – both updated variants of the Block 2 series. Among the main tasks of the mission are stage separation in space, deployment of eight Starlink satellite simulators, a test restart of the Raptor engine, and a controlled splashdown of the ship in the Indian Ocean. The booster itself is to make a separate splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Additional intrigue for the flight is created by the fact that Ship 36 was initially planned for it. However, it was destroyed during an explosion at the test site on June 18, which also damaged part of the Starbase infrastructure. The investigation has been completed, and SpaceX aims to demonstrate that new technical solutions will allow for greater reliability.

If the flight is successful, Starship will approach its main goal – to confirm the system's ability to perform missions from launch to controlled landing. This will be another step towards transforming Starship into the primary transport for future human flights to the Moon and, eventually, to Mars.

To Mars without obstacles: SpaceX will change the design of the Starship rocket8/14/25, 7:49 PM • 12186 views

Stepan Haftko

