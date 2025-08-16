SpaceX prepares for anniversary Starship launch: tenth flight will be crucial for future Moon missions

SpaceX announced that the tenth integrated test flight of the Starship super heavy-lift launch vehicle could take place as early as August 24 from the Starbase site in Texas. This launch will be a key stage in preparing the ship for use in NASA's lunar missions. This is reported by Space.com, writes UNN.

Details

Elon Musk's company SpaceX has officially confirmed the launch date for Starship Flight 10 - August 24. This will be the tenth flight of the fully assembled Starship system, which combines the Super Heavy launch vehicle and the upper stage spacecraft. The launch window will open at 7:30 PM ET.

The flight is of particular importance: it will be the fourth in 2025 and another attempt to practice critical technologies necessary for the Artemis 3 mission, within which NASA plans to send astronauts to the lunar surface in 2027. Previous launches showed progress, but each time they were accompanied by losses of the upper stage, which complicates the long-term training program.

For Flight 10, SpaceX will use Booster 16 and Ship 37 – both updated variants of the Block 2 series. Among the main tasks of the mission are stage separation in space, deployment of eight Starlink satellite simulators, a test restart of the Raptor engine, and a controlled splashdown of the ship in the Indian Ocean. The booster itself is to make a separate splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Additional intrigue for the flight is created by the fact that Ship 36 was initially planned for it. However, it was destroyed during an explosion at the test site on June 18, which also damaged part of the Starbase infrastructure. The investigation has been completed, and SpaceX aims to demonstrate that new technical solutions will allow for greater reliability.

If the flight is successful, Starship will approach its main goal – to confirm the system's ability to perform missions from launch to controlled landing. This will be another step towards transforming Starship into the primary transport for future human flights to the Moon and, eventually, to Mars.

