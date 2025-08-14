$41.510.09
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 15446 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 21380 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 23111 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 19691 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 24837 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 39755 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 125681 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 69059 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 65803 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 58697 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fox News
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Starlink

To Mars without obstacles: SpaceX will change the design of the Starship rocket

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

SpaceX will update the design of the Starship rocket by removing one stabilizer. The new version will have three larger and stronger grid fins for better descent.

To Mars without obstacles: SpaceX will change the design of the Starship rocket

Elon Musk's space company announced on Wednesday that it will remove one of the key landing elements used to guide the launch vehicle. This was reported by UNN with reference to the space company's press service on X.

Details

After several failed launch attempts, SpaceX unveiled a radically redesigned Starship rocket. Elon Musk's space company announced on Wednesday that it would remove one of the main stabilizers used to return the Super Heavy launch vehicle to Earth.

The next-generation rocket will feature three grid fins that are stronger and 50% larger than previous versions

SpaceX promises:

  • 50% larger and stronger grid fins;
    • instead of 4 fins, now 3 - for vehicle control.

      "This allows the booster to descend at higher angles of attack," the space company wrote in a series of posts on X.

      Thanks to the newly added hold point, the new elements will also be used to lift and hold vehicles.

      "This was made possible by adding a new hold point and a lower booster placement to align with the tower's hold arms."

      - the company explains the idea.

      Recall

      SpaceX launched Starship on May 27, but lost both stages. Elon Musk reported a leak that led to a loss of pressure in the tank. Subsequent launches may be every 3-4 weeks.

      Musk's SpaceX Starship exploded on the test site19.06.25, 08:54 • 4056 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Technologies
      SpaceX Starship
      SpaceX
      Elon Musk