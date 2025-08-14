To Mars without obstacles: SpaceX will change the design of the Starship rocket

Elon Musk's space company announced on Wednesday that it will remove one of the key landing elements used to guide the launch vehicle. This was reported by UNN with reference to the space company's press service on X.

Details

After several failed launch attempts, SpaceX unveiled a radically redesigned Starship rocket. Elon Musk's space company announced on Wednesday that it would remove one of the main stabilizers used to return the Super Heavy launch vehicle to Earth.

The next-generation rocket will feature three grid fins that are stronger and 50% larger than previous versions

SpaceX promises:

50% larger and stronger grid fins;

instead of 4 fins, now 3 - for vehicle control.

"This allows the booster to descend at higher angles of attack," the space company wrote in a series of posts on X.

Thanks to the newly added hold point, the new elements will also be used to lift and hold vehicles.

"This was made possible by adding a new hold point and a lower booster placement to align with the tower's hold arms." - the company explains the idea.

Recall

SpaceX launched Starship on May 27, but lost both stages. Elon Musk reported a leak that led to a loss of pressure in the tank. Subsequent launches may be every 3-4 weeks.

Musk's SpaceX Starship exploded on the test site