World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
Musk's SpaceX Starship exploded on the test site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

SpaceX's Starship super-rocket exploded during a static fire test at the Starbase base in Texas. This was the second test of the prototype engine, which has led to a significant delay in future test flights.

Elon Musk's SpaceX megarocket Starship exploded during a static fire test at the Starbase base in Texas, FOX 26 reports, citing UNN.

Details

A large explosion occurred at the Starbase base in Texas late Wednesday evening.

According to a social media report from the Cameron County Police Department 1, static fire tests were being conducted at the facility.

As the Daily Beast writes, according to local authorities, the SpaceX Starship prototype exploded on Wednesday during ground tests, causing a huge fireball that could be seen in live-streamed footage.

Ship 36, which was expected to be used for a future Starship test flight, was undergoing a planned static engine fire test when it suddenly exploded at the Starbase test site in Texas shortly before midnight.

This means that the tenth Starship test flight will almost certainly be postponed, the Daily Beast notes.

This was the second static fire test of the prototype. The test is intended to simulate launch conditions and ensure the engine ignites and performs correctly.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX
Texas
Tesla
