SpaceX has lost the Starship mega-rocket again

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2246 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 11652 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 82813 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 88326 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 96007 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 151132 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 226315 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187230 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186267 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164950 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

Popular news

Attack on Kharkiv: At least 4 explosions heard

May 27, 09:59 PM • 4468 views

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 9966 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

01:38 AM • 10945 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

02:09 AM • 10581 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 6356 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 11659 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 73866 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 81251 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 82817 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 190720 views
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 19309 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 26941 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 96982 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 98441 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 95491 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

SpaceX has lost the Starship mega-rocket again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

SpaceX launched Starship on May 27, but lost both stages. Elon Musk reported a leak that led to a loss of pressure in the tank. Subsequent launches may be every 3-4 weeks.

SpaceX has lost the Starship mega-rocket again

Billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX reached space with the launch of Starship Flight 9, and then lost control of the giant ship, writes UNN with reference to Space.com.

Details

SpaceX launched its Starship mega-rocket for the ninth time on May 27 in a bold test flight that included the first-ever significant reuse of Starship equipment.

The two stages of Starship separated as planned during Flight 9, and the upper stage even reached space, an improvement over the outcome of the giant spacecraft's last two flights. But SpaceX ended up losing both stages before they could fully complete their flight objectives.

"Starship reached planned ship engine shutdown, so that's a big improvement over the last flight!" - wrote SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on social media after the flight.

"A leak led to a loss of pressure in the main tank during the flight and entry phase. Lots of good data to analyze," he noted.

Musk said the next three Starship test launches could start every three to four weeks in the coming days.

Addition

SpaceX is developing Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket ever created, to help humanity conquer the Moon and Mars, among other tasks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX
Mars
Elon Musk
Month
