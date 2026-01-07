Trump always considers all options: White House spokeswoman on the possibility of using force in Greenland

US President Donald Trump always considers all options, studying what is in the best interests of the United States. This is how White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt answered the question of why she does not rule out the use of US military force in Greenland, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Leavitt says Trump is unlike previous administrations that "broadcast their foreign policy strategy to the rest of the world."

President Trump always considers all options, studying what is in the best interests of the United States. But I will just say that diplomacy has always been the first option for the president. - emphasized the White House spokeswoman, speaking about Greenland.

She also added that she had not personally heard Donald Trump question the legality of Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio evaded answering the same question that journalists had previously asked.

Rubio says he will meet with Danish and Greenlandic officials next week