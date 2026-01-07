Trump always considers all options: White House spokeswoman on the possibility of using force in Greenland
Kyiv • UNN
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said President Trump is considering all options regarding Greenland, examining what is in the best interests of the United States. She emphasized that diplomacy has always been the president's first option.
US President Donald Trump always considers all options, studying what is in the best interests of the United States. This is how White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt answered the question of why she does not rule out the use of US military force in Greenland, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.
Details
Leavitt says Trump is unlike previous administrations that "broadcast their foreign policy strategy to the rest of the world."
President Trump always considers all options, studying what is in the best interests of the United States. But I will just say that diplomacy has always been the first option for the president.
She also added that she had not personally heard Donald Trump question the legality of Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio evaded answering the same question that journalists had previously asked.
