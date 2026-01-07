Trump always considers all options: White House spokeswoman on the possibility of using force in Greenland

$42.560.14
Exclusive
04:27 PM
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Prepared for a Russian missile strike on a thermal power plant and planted a GPS tracker: SBU detained a 16-year-old girl in KropyvnytskyiPhotoVideoJanuary 7, 09:57 AM • 4818 views
Starlink internet access extended to long-distance trains - UkrzaliznytsiaJanuary 7, 09:59 AM • 4068 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's banJanuary 7, 10:32 AM • 30219 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 20035 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 15382 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 15371 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 20021 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 69188 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 106701 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
France
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN02:22 PM • 3744 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 38880 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 58670 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 101125 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 92617 views
Technology
Social network
Diia (service)
FIFA (video game series)
Heating

Trump always considers all options: White House spokeswoman on the possibility of using force in Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said President Trump is considering all options regarding Greenland, examining what is in the best interests of the United States. She emphasized that diplomacy has always been the president's first option.

Trump always considers all options: White House spokeswoman on the possibility of using force in Greenland

US President Donald Trump always considers all options, studying what is in the best interests of the United States. This is how White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt answered the question of why she does not rule out the use of US military force in Greenland, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Leavitt says Trump is unlike previous administrations that "broadcast their foreign policy strategy to the rest of the world."

President Trump always considers all options, studying what is in the best interests of the United States. But I will just say that diplomacy has always been the first option for the president.

- emphasized the White House spokeswoman, speaking about Greenland.

She also added that she had not personally heard Donald Trump question the legality of Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio evaded answering the same question that journalists had previously asked.

Rubio says he will meet with Danish and Greenlandic officials next week07.01.26, 19:20 • 1098 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
The Diplomat
Greenland
Marco Rubio
White House
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States