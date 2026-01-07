Rubio says he will meet with Danish and Greenlandic officials next week

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he will meet with representatives of Denmark and Greenland next week, UNN reports with reference to Ske News.

Details

When asked if he ruled out the option of military intervention in Greenland from the agenda, he replied: "I'm not here to talk about Denmark or military intervention. I'll meet with them next week. We'll have talks with them then. But I have nothing more to add to that."

Both Denmark and Greenland yesterday in separate statements said that they had strongly requested a meeting with Rubio to discuss the Trump administration's comments on the matter.

Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland is "not new," says Rubio. "He talked about it back in his first term, and he's not the first US president to explore or consider the possibility of acquiring Greenland. There is interest."

