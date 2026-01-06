European leaders warn US they "will not stop defending" Greenland's territorial integrity

A number of European leaders have signed a statement warning the US that they "will not stop defending" Greenland's territorial integrity. However, the document states that the US is an "important partner" in Arctic security, UNN reports.

A joint statement on Greenland was released today by the office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen amid new US President Donald Trump's attempts to transfer the strategically mineral-rich Arctic island to American control.

The document was supported by: French President Macron, German Chancellor Merz, Italian Prime Minister Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Tusk, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, British Prime Minister Starmer, and Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen.

Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and is crucial for international and transatlantic security. NATO has made it clear that the Arctic region is a priority, and European allies are stepping up their efforts. We and many other allies have increased our presence, activities, and investments to ensure security in the Arctic and deter adversaries. The Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is part of NATO. - the statement reads.

European leaders emphasize that security in the Arctic must be achieved collectively, in cooperation with NATO allies, including the United States, by adhering to the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders.

These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them. - the statement of European leaders reads.

In addition, the document emphasizes that the United States is an important partner in these efforts, as a NATO ally and through the 1951 defense agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States.

Greenland belongs to its people. Denmark and Greenland, and only they, should decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland. - summarized the European leaders.

A Bloomberg journalist suggests that the joint statement by EU leaders aims to "suppress" new American encroachments in the initial stages before the start of negotiations on Ukraine.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that America's seizure of Greenland would mean the end of the NATO military alliance. This was a response to US President Donald Trump's call to transfer the island to US control after a military operation in Venezuela.

