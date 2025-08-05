US plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon - Politico

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, former Fox News host and interim NASA administrator, will announce accelerated plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon this week. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

NASA has discussed the possibility of building a reactor on the lunar surface, but this will set a clearer timeline. In addition, it will happen just as the agency faces massive budget cuts. According to the publication, Duffy wants to play a role in shaping NASA policy, although he cannot hold two positions simultaneously.

Duffy also proposed a directive for a faster replacement of the International Space Station. This is one of NASA's goals to prevent China and Russia from reaching not only the Moon but also Mars.

In addition, NASA is already looking for companies capable of launching a reactor by 2030. They fear that China intends to land its first astronaut on the Moon in that very year.

The first country to have a reactor could "declare a no-go zone on the Moon" - the directive states, also mentioning the agency's concern about a similar joint project between China and Russia.

