US plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon - Politico

06:28 AM
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
"Nothing will change in the balance of power": the NSDC commented on Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on intermediate-range missilesAugust 4, 09:43 PM • 6620 views
Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 4, 10:29 PM • 10671 views
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 13972 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN01:56 AM • 16250 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhoto02:37 AM • 3604 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 12692 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 60390 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 97798 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 133444 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 251585 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 25914 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 49340 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 44179 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 49233 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 352791 views
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fox News
Brent Crude
Eurofighter Typhoon

US plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Sean Duffy, NASA's acting administrator, will announce accelerated plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon. This comes amid the agency's budget cuts and the US's desire to outpace China and Russia in space exploration.

US plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon - Politico

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, former Fox News host and interim NASA administrator, will announce accelerated plans to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon this week. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

NASA has discussed the possibility of building a reactor on the lunar surface, but this will set a clearer timeline. In addition, it will happen just as the agency faces massive budget cuts. According to the publication, Duffy wants to play a role in shaping NASA policy, although he cannot hold two positions simultaneously.

Duffy also proposed a directive for a faster replacement of the International Space Station. This is one of NASA's goals to prevent China and Russia from reaching not only the Moon but also Mars.

In addition, NASA is already looking for companies capable of launching a reactor by 2030. They fear that China intends to land its first astronaut on the Moon in that very year.

The first country to have a reactor could "declare a no-go zone on the Moon"

- the directive states, also mentioning the agency's concern about a similar joint project between China and Russia.

NASA cuts nearly 4,000 employees under deferred dismissal program7/26/25, 7:00 AM • 4365 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sean Duffy
Fox News
NASA
China
United States