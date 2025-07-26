$41.770.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

NASA cuts nearly 4,000 employees under deferred dismissal program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

NASA is laying off approximately 3,870 employees under a deferred dismissal program, part of the White House's efforts to reduce federal officials. This will allow the agency to become more streamlined and efficient as it prepares for a new era of exploration.

NASA cuts nearly 4,000 employees under deferred dismissal program

NASA will lay off approximately 3,870 employees under its deferred dismissal program amid White House efforts to reduce the number of federal officials. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total number of lost employees may reach 3,870 people. This figure may change during the review of applications, particularly in cases where an employee withdraws their participation in the program or the dismissal is not approved.

It is also noted that safety remains the highest priority for the Agency, as it strives to transform into a more streamlined and efficient organization while simultaneously "ensuring full readiness for a new Golden Age of exploration and innovation, particularly regarding the Moon and Mars."

The publication emphasized that in 2025, NASA employees were offered two separate opportunities to participate in the government's Deferred Dismissal Program.

Following the two stages of the program, and taking into account the planned annual staff reduction of approximately 500 people, the Agency expects the number of civilian employees to be around 14,000 people.

The first stage of the Program was initiated at the beginning of the Trump administration, when federal employees received emails from the Department of Government Efficiency offering early retirement. At that time, about 870 employees, or 4.8% of NASA's total staff, took advantage of the offer.

The White House has withdrawn Trump's candidate for NASA chief01.06.25, 05:31 • 9106 views

The second round of the Deferred Dismissal Program was initiated by NASA management in early June, with a deadline for applications of July 25. According to the agency, about 3,000 people, or 16.4% of the staff, took advantage of the program in the second round.

As reported, NASA management is working to reduce the number of employees in accordance with the goals of the Trump administration. As part of this process, the Deferred Dismissal Program was implemented to avoid more massive layoffs.

"The goal of what we're doing is to minimize any forced reductions in personnel in the future. That is our main goal," said former acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro.

Congress rejected the bulk of the White House's proposed cuts for NASA16.07.25, 13:31 • 2776 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
NASA
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9