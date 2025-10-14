SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debut of upgraded prototype

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 2374 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8712 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11572 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13807 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16867 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26738 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34549 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30046 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 19705 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 20433 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 21493 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 20718 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 10340 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 44514 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 44400 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 52325 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 49001 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 53461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kirovohrad Oblast
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 21499 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 26166 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 27959 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 27775 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 55321 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Time (magazine)
Truth Social
SpaceX Starship
Starlink

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debut of upgraded prototype

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

SpaceX successfully launched its 11th Starship rocket from Texas, which landed in the Indian Ocean. This is the last flight before the test launch of a new version of the rocket, designed for missions to the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debut of upgraded prototype

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its 11th Starship rocket from Texas, USA, on Monday and landed it in the Indian Ocean. This was the last flight before the company begins a test launch of a new version of the giant rocket, equipped with additional features for missions to the Moon and Mars, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Starship, which includes the Starship upper stage mounted on its Super Heavy booster, launched at 6:23 PM CT (2:23 AM Kyiv time) from SpaceX's Starbase. After launching the Starship stage into space, Super Heavy returned for a soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico 7 minutes after liftoff, testing the landing engine configuration before exploding.

The previous mission, which took place in August, broke a series of unsuccessful tests earlier this year. Monday's flight was similar to the previous one: a batch of Starlink satellite simulators was launched again, engines were briefly restarted in space, and new heat shield tiles were tested during re-entry from space in hot weather, after which the ship landed west of Australia.

For the first time after a series of failures: the Starship rocket test launch was successful27.08.25, 10:00 • 2515 views

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy stated on X that the mission was "another important step towards landing Americans on the Moon's South Pole."

Updated prototype

During future tests, SpaceX plans to launch a more advanced Starship prototype, equipped with upgrades necessary for long-duration space missions, the company announced on Monday. This includes docking adapters and other hardware changes required for orbital refueling – a complex process involving docking two Starships in orbit to transfer hundreds of tons of supercooled propellant.

The updated prototype "is truly the vehicle that can take people to the Moon and Mars," SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said at a conference in Paris last month. "So that's what we're aiming for," she noted.

Shotwell said she expects this version of Starship to be launched by the end of this year or early next year. Musk, SpaceX CEO, said he expects a mission to refuel two Starships next year, a goal NASA in 2024 had expected this year.

Refueling is one of many test tasks that must be completed before the rocket delivers humans to the lunar surface, scheduled for 2027.

"It should happen no earlier than mid-2027": NASA announces a new postponement of the flight to the Moon06.12.24, 15:24 • 17443 views

To fuel one Starship with enough propellant for a lunar landing within SpaceX's proposed lunar landing plan, several Starship tankers are needed.

This is part of a contract worth over $3 billion that SpaceX won in 2021 as part of NASA's Artemis program, under which the US is trying to send humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972. The award puts SpaceX at the center of the Moon race between the US and China, which aims for its own crewed landing in 2030.

Last month, a NASA safety advisory group warned that modest progress in developing elements of the rocket's lunar lander design could set back American lunar exploration efforts by years. A test landing on the Moon's uneven surface is another top priority that SpaceX must achieve.

Starship, the most powerful rocket ever launched and much larger than SpaceX's Falcon 9 workhorse, also plays a key role in launching heavier Starlink satellites needed for the company's lucrative mobile broadband goals. In addition, it is central to Musk's vision of sending people and cargo to Mars.

SpaceX receives approval to increase Starship launches07.05.25, 10:09 • 5003 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sean Duffy
SpaceX Starship
Starlink
SpaceX
Reuters
NASA
Mexico
Australia
Texas
Elon Musk
Indian Ocean
Paris
Falcon 9
China
United States