SpaceX receives approval to increase Starship launches

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
Exclusive
07:07 AM • 12896 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 15215 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 23597 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 70969 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 112606 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 79362 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 74179 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 75806 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 125566 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55211 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+11°
2.5m/s
57%
748 mm
Popular news

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 33565 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 35835 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 30560 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 30113 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 23523 views
Publications

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 23621 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 69515 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 88671 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 125566 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 133038 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 41792 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 92303 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 89806 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 101522 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 49456 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

SpaceX receives approval to increase Starship launches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

SpaceX has received approval from U.S. regulators to increase the number of Starship launches from Texas. The company plans to expand the rocket's development for a flight to Mars.

SpaceX receives approval to increase Starship launches

SpaceX on Tuesday received key U.S. regulatory approval to increase the annual number of Starship rocket launches from Texas and landing rocket boosters in various bodies of water, allowing Elon Musk's space company to significantly expand the development of its giant rocket for flight to Mars, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), completing a multi-year review, said SpaceX's proposal to increase the number of Starship launches in Texas from five to 25 would not affect the environment, nor would related rocket booster landings or potential rocket explosions over the Gulf of Mexico and some international waters.

The agency said it determined that changing SpaceX's license for Starship to support increased rocket activity would "not affect the quality of the environment" under the U.S. National Environmental Policy Act, a key environmental protection law requiring FAA review.

The green light from the regulator is a boon for the massive rocket, which is set to play a key role in the U.S. space program, especially under President Donald Trump, the publication writes.

Musk, who spent a quarter of a billion dollars supporting Trump's election campaign, influenced the administration's space agenda to bring it in line with his vision of sending humans to Mars, the destination for which Starship is intended.

The document detailing the FAA's decision states that SpaceX, as a condition of increasing its launch activity, must fulfill a number of public obligations to offset its environmental impact. This includes conducting quarterly beach cleanups, donating to environmental organizations, and testing water near turtles.

While Tuesday's decision gives SpaceX the green light to accelerate work on Starship, the company has not said when it plans to conduct another test launch of the rocket after several explosions during testing.

Addition

The FAA's decision came days after SpaceX employees, contractors and other residents living near Starbase, the company's rocket campus in Texas, voted on Saturday to incorporate the area into a municipality, a move that gives SpaceX more control over area development and some new launch powers.

SpaceX, the world's most active launch operator, also wants to expand its other sites in California, where it is seeking regulatory approval to double the frequency of Falcon 9 launches, and in Florida, where it wants access to a third launch site in the state.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX Starship
SpaceX
California
Donald Trump
Texas
Elon Musk
Falcon 9
United States
Florida
Brent
$63.05
Bitcoin
$97,001.20
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.55
Золото
$3,395.70
Ethereum
$1,838.29