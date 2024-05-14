Russia's morning strike on Kharkiv: four victims reported

The number of casualties caused by an enemy attack on Kharkiv with a D-30 UMPB bomb this morning has increased to four - a man of 52 and three women of 66, 56 and 38 years old were injured. Six local residents were injured and one person was killed in the Russian shelling in Kharkiv region over the past day. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

At 6:30, the occupants struck at the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Three garages were destroyed and three were damaged as a result of the shelling by UMPD D-30. 4 people were injured: a man of 52 years old and three women of 66, 56 and 38 years old - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, over 30 localities in Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the past day.

16:30 с. Korotych, Kharkiv district . An enemy missile attack with an X-59 was carried out. Hit the premises of the enterprise, where 4 men were wounded and 1 man died.

14:26 с. Liptsy, Kharkiv district. A 70-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling.



On May 13, as a result of a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk by Russian Federation using various types of weapons, private houses were damaged. 4 people were injured.



Earlier it was reported two injured due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv this morning.