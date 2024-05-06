Russians concentrated main attack forces on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, additional resources were allocated - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked with units engaged in defensive operations in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the main enemy attack forces are concentrated, to strengthen defense and repel enemy attacks by allocating additional resources. The Chief of Staff announced this on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

Due to the difficult situation in the East, for two days I worked in units engaged in defensive actions in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, i.e. in the direction of the enemy's main attack. It is here that the main enemy attack forces are concentrated, trying to break through the defense of our troops and, building on their success, reach the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk - Syrsky noted.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, "having a numerical superiority in personnel, weapons and military equipment from the very beginning, the enemy attacks the positions of our troops every day." "Our task in these conditions is to hold the occupied lines and positions, to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, to exhaust him, thereby disrupting the enemy's plans and gain time to form and prepare our reserves," said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, he worked with unit commanders. "The role and place of an officer has always been decisive in achieving success or defeat on the battlefield. It is impossible for a company or battalion commander to control the battle a few kilometers away from his units and make balanced and adequate decisions at a distance, especially when the intensity of hostilities is off scale and there is a high risk to the lives of soldiers. The presence of a commander plays a crucial role in maintaining a high level of morale among his subordinates, their resilience, and confidence that they are not left to their fate," emphasized Syrsky.

Working with the brigade commanders and their subordinates, I made all the necessary decisions to strengthen the defense with reserves, allocate additional missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare and UAVs. I am confident that this will help our units successfully repel enemy attacks and inflict significant losses on them - noted the Chief of Staff.

He also noted that on the eve of the professional holiday, Infantry Day, he presented honors and awards to the best soldiers who distinguished themselves in battles with the occupiers.

