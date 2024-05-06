ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
March 1, 06:55 PM • 25963 views
March 1, 07:32 PM • 39560 views
March 1, 08:39 PM • 26702 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 33102 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 30423 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253499 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227566 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 213421 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 239072 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225730 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100449 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 70465 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 76998 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113505 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114372 views
Russians concentrated main attack forces on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, additional resources were allocated - Syrskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15179 views

Commander Syrsky worked with units conducting defense operations in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the main enemy attack forces are concentrated, to strengthen defense and repel enemy attacks, allocating additional resources and presenting awards to soldiers who distinguished themselves on Infantry Day.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked with units engaged in defensive operations in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the main enemy attack forces are concentrated, to strengthen defense and repel enemy attacks by allocating additional resources. The Chief of Staff announced this on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

Due to the difficult situation in the East, for two days I worked in units engaged in defensive actions in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, i.e. in the direction of the enemy's main attack. It is here that the main enemy attack forces are concentrated, trying to break through the defense of our troops and, building on their success, reach the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk

- Syrsky noted.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, "having a numerical superiority in personnel, weapons and military equipment from the very beginning, the enemy attacks the positions of our troops every day." "Our task in these conditions is to hold the occupied lines and positions, to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, to exhaust him, thereby disrupting the enemy's plans and gain time to form and prepare our reserves," said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, he worked with unit commanders. "The role and place of an officer has always been decisive in achieving success or defeat on the battlefield. It is impossible for a company or battalion commander to control the battle a few kilometers away from his units and make balanced and adequate decisions at a distance, especially when the intensity of hostilities is off scale and there is a high risk to the lives of soldiers. The presence of a commander plays a crucial role in maintaining a high level of morale among his subordinates, their resilience, and confidence that they are not left to their fate," emphasized Syrsky.

Working with the brigade commanders and their subordinates, I made all the necessary decisions to strengthen the defense with reserves, allocate additional missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare and UAVs. I am confident that this will help our units successfully repel enemy attacks and inflict significant losses on them

- noted the Chief of Staff.

He also noted that on the eve of the professional holiday, Infantry Day, he presented honors and awards to the best soldiers who distinguished themselves in battles with the occupiers.

Efficiency is important: Zelensky instructs Umerov, Kuleba and Syrsky to work with partners and speed up arms supplies02.05.24, 21:54 • 69792 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising