Efficiency is important: Zelensky instructs Umerov, Kuleba and Syrsky to work with partners and speed up arms supplies

... following the conversation at the Stavka, I instructed the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Chief of Staff, each at their level, to work with partners to speed up the supply of weapons - the implementation of packages and agreements. Efficiency is important. The content of the packages is there, I don't see any problems with it today. I thank the U.S. Congress for the decision, but the speed of delivery and implementation of decisions is something that should not be a problem either. We are waiting for weapons in Ukraine - for our soldiers