Fortifications, the situation at the front, and drone production: Zelensky listened to Syrsky, Umerov and Kamyshyn at the Stavka

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91735 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109404 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152162 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156027 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252026 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174534 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165734 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226770 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55070 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the readiness of fortifications, the situation at the front, the rotation of units, weapons production, and the need for more air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure and civilians.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Staff - he heard a report on the degree of readiness of the fortifications, as well as a report by Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy on the current situation at the front and the organization of rotation of units, UNN reports.

I heard an extensive report on the degree of readiness of the fortifications in the border regions and in the areas of active hostilities. The report was presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Head of the State Special Transport Service Oleksandr Yakovets. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the current situation at the front and the organization of rotation of units for recovery. They discussed the pace and needs for manning new brigades 

- Zelensky said.

The situation on the battlefield, weapons production and fortifications: Zelensky held a meeting and heard from Syrsky, Umerov and Shmyhal11.03.24, 15:39 • 22313 views

In addition, according to the Head of State, there was a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the schedule of arms delivery from partners within the announced aid packages. He instructed to take all possible measures to shorten the terms. This is especially true for the supply of air defense equipment to protect human lives and energy infrastructure.

Zelensky calls on the world to provide more air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure and Ukrainians27.04.24, 14:19 • 45388 views

Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn also reported on the current pace of production of drones and electronic warfare equipment and the provision of drones to the frontline, as well as electronic warfare equipment to cover important facilities.

Drones and electronic warfare: Zelensky announced new lines of cooperation with partners06.01.24, 18:31 • 36672 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
state-transport-special-serviceState Transport Special Service
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

