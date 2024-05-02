Fortifications, the situation at the front, and drone production: Zelensky listened to Syrsky, Umerov and Kamyshyn at the Stavka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Staff - he heard a report on the degree of readiness of the fortifications, as well as a report by Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy on the current situation at the front and the organization of rotation of units, UNN reports.

I heard an extensive report on the degree of readiness of the fortifications in the border regions and in the areas of active hostilities. The report was presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Head of the State Special Transport Service Oleksandr Yakovets. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the current situation at the front and the organization of rotation of units for recovery. They discussed the pace and needs for manning new brigades - Zelensky said.

The situation on the battlefield, weapons production and fortifications: Zelensky held a meeting and heard from Syrsky, Umerov and Shmyhal

In addition, according to the Head of State, there was a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the schedule of arms delivery from partners within the announced aid packages. He instructed to take all possible measures to shorten the terms. This is especially true for the supply of air defense equipment to protect human lives and energy infrastructure.

Zelensky calls on the world to provide more air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure and Ukrainians

Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn also reported on the current pace of production of drones and electronic warfare equipment and the provision of drones to the frontline, as well as electronic warfare equipment to cover important facilities.

Drones and electronic warfare: Zelensky announced new lines of cooperation with partners